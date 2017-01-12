Telenor slashes senior management

Telenor chose to cut down the company’s senior management by nine directors. After modifications, the group’s management will comprise of twelve people.

The company stated that the reorganization was done so Telenor would become a more integrated global company, and to enable it to deliver on its digital strategy. The changes will take effect from March 1st.

Group operating units will be collected into four clusters – Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe, and two in Asia, comprising emerging markets and mature markets. Each cluster will be headed by an executive director.

Meanwhile, two new departments have been created, called ‘Services and Operations’, and ‘Products and Customer Interaction.’

The first will standardize practice, and ensure the development and operation of networks, central IT platforms, infrastructure and public services, while the latter will work with products, customer-journeys (kundereiser) and analysis.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today