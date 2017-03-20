Telenor slightly ahead in the race for 5G

Norway‘s largest mobile operators, Telenor and Telia, are competing to be the first company to offer next-generation mobile networks, 5G. Telenor demonstrates 5G on Monday.

5G will imply that mobile signals may move one hundred times faster than today, according to NRK.

– Within one year is expected that standardization of the 5G technology will be completed, and the net will probably be commercially available in 2019 or 2020, says Research Director Bjorn Taale Sandberg in Telenor.

Although Telenor is the having the first demonstration, they should not be too confident that they are first to offer the service to customers:

– We already have two concrete solutions in place that moves towards the 5G technology, so we’ll see who is the first to offer this technology, says Communication Manager Kristian Fredheim in Telia.

Telia write on their website that they expect 5G to be deployed from 2020.

At the Telenor demonstration in their Fornebu headquarters on Monday, Minister of Transport Ketil Solvik-Olsen (FRP) will give a speech about the impact 5G will have on society.

Sandberg mentions remote surgery as a prime example of use, where a surgeon may be in a hospital and perform an operation in a remote location.

The rapid signal transmission facilitates that video- and control signals are transmitted to a surgeon or even a robot in near real time.

