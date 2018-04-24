Telenor with stronger results in the first quarter

Telenor’s profit before tax is at NOK 7.79 billion, up from NOK 5.89 billion compared with the same period in 2017.

However, revenues decreased after the first three months of the year to NOK 27.1 billion, against NOK 27.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

The adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) increased from NOK 10.5 billion last year to NOK 11.3 billion in 2018.The operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 5.80 billion, against NOK 5.65 billion in the same quarter last year.

“I am pleased with the start of the year, and how we continue to grow and adapt. We received 2 million new customers in the first quarter, and subscription and traffic revenues increased by 1 percent,” says Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor, in a comment on the figures.

