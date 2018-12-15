Telenor to close its 3G network next year

In January, Telenor will shut down its 3G network. This will have consequences for customers who have old smartphones made before 2012.

The closure does not affect the Telia companies; Telia and Ice.net, which also have their own 3G networks.

Coverage director Bjørn Amundsen in Telenor states that the change will have consequences for, among others, those who have old smartphones. However, if you have an old mobile phone that you only use to call and send SMS, it’s no problem. It will automatically switch to the 2G network.

– This applies to those surfing on old smartphones that were produced before the 4G network came in 2012, such as iPhone 4, Doro phones and old Samsung XCover phones, he says.

Other equipment

It may also apply to 3G equipment like outdoor camcorders, dial-up heaters in cabins and outdated SIM cards.

Today, 96 per cent of all mobile data at Telenor exceeds 4G.

Telenor starts shutting down in January. There are two frequencies currently used for 3G. They start with the 900 frequency band in 2019 and then the 2100 band closed in 2020.

– We need this capacity for 4G and 5G, which is now getting much better, says Bjørn Amundsen.

