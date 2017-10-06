Telenor will close its department in Harstad

82 employees may lose their jobs if the Telenor Board decides to agree with the proposal to close down the customer service department in Harstad.

The board meeting will be held on 17th October. The employees in Harstad were informed of the proposal at a meeting Thursday morning, reports NRK and the Harstad Tidende. The customer center may close on 1 December.

“It’s a hard day for the staff,” says leader in the mobile division in Telenor, Bjørn Ivar Moen.

Telenor management met Thursday with Harstad mayor Marianne Bremnes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today