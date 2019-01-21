Ten people charged with money laundering in Oslo

Ten people have been charged with the ‘mafia’ paragraph in a money laundering case in Oslo.

According to TV 2 news, over 70 police officers participated in a search of a number of places last week.

“The police believe the accused constitute a network that has taken care of large sums of money originating from drugs sales” said the prosecutor in the case, police lawyer, Eivind Kluge, to the TV channel.

Eight men and two women are charged in the case, and the charges concern complicity in serious drug crime. Moreover, more are aimed at.

The police use the penal code section 79c, known as ‘the mafia paragraph’, meaning organised crime.

Eight of the ten are in custody, and according to TV 2, the accused are from Albania, Kosovo,Italy, Sweden and Norway. Six of the detainees deny criminal charges, said defence teams toTV2, who have not received answers to questions from the defence teams of the last two.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today