Fewest terminations in three years according to NAV

Not since July 2014, has NAV received so few notifications of terminations and layoffs as in April 2017. At that time notifications covered 1,200 people.

“The number of alerts stays at a low level enhances the impression we are of increasing optimism among companies,” says Sigrun Vågeng, Director of Labour and Welfare.

So far this year, NAV has received notifications concerning 8,100 people. The same period last year the figure wa 20,400. In April 2016, NAV received notifications concerning 5,700 people.

Buskerud stands out

In Rogaland, alerts were sent to just under 200 people in April. At the same time last year, the number of alerts was ten times as high.

This year Buskerud stands out, it is the only county where NAV has not received a single notice so far.

“It is very positive that we receive so few notifications of terminations and layoffs. The figures may vary widely between any month and are affected by cuts in large companies. The trend is however a steady decline in the number of notifications for the last year,” says Vågeng.

Companies that plan to terminate or give notice to at least ten employees, are required to notify NAV. Not all of the notifications result in actual terminations.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today