Tesla production up 64% – did not reach goal

Electric car manufacturer Tesla increased production by 64% last year, but failed to reach their target for deliveries in the last quarter.

Altogether, Tesla produced 83,922 cars last year. Nearly 25,000 of them rolled off the assembly line during the last three months, but because of problems with the new self-drive system, there were close to 2,800 cars that were not delivered as planned.

– We managed to catch up and meet the production target, but production delays led to challenges that affected deliveries in the last quarter, the company said.

The disappointing news led to Tesla’s shares falling 1.8 percent in trading after the stock exchange was closed.

Although a car is fully paid for, it is not considered delivered until the customer has received it and all the paperwork is completed. The company says 6,450 cars that are now being delivered to customers will be counted in the figures for shipments during the first quarter of 2017.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today