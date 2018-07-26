Tesla Profits Double @ NOK 50M

Wednesday, July 25, Tesla Norge Inc.released latest sales & revenue figures for the sales-period ending 2017; with the electric vehicle manufacturer more than doublingits gross revenues to NOK 6.8B against 2016’s gross revenues of NOK 2.8B.

Norwegian online business news E24 publishes Tesla Norge enjoyed seeing an operating profit increase of almost NOK 20M: with a total of 52.5 million kroner in operating profits tallied for 2017.

INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING

These 2017 revenue increases are due in no small part from Tesla’s active restructuring of its sales, marketing, distribution & engineering services.

Tesla senior communications manager Even Roland gave brief comment of Tesla’s Norwegian operations, saying “Norway’s interest in 100% electric cars greatly expanded in 2017.’ –

“We’re seeing that our user-friendly technology, the Supercharger network & the ample comfort offered within the interiors of our vehicles are among the major reasons why customers purchase Tesla,” said Roland.

25,000+ VEHICLES

Norway now has over 25,000 Tesla vehicles rolling upon her roads, and the Consumer Council reported earlier this month of significant, recent increase of Tesla vehicles being registered.

Amongst Tesla’s roses there have been some pricks, with some customers griping of poor customer service, late deliveries and of technical issues. In response to these complaints, the company has promised to strive towards greater improvements within critical departments.

