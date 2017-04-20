The car manufacturer Tesla recalls 53,000 cars of the S and X models due to a possible problem that could cause the handbrake to become stuck.

– Electric handbrakes installed on models S and X built between February and October 2016 may have a small gear that is wrongly manufactured by a sub-contactor, Tesla confirms to CNBC.

– We do not think this could endanger the safety of our customers and have not seen any accidents or damage that could be linked to the possible manufacturing error, the company elaborates.

The value of Tesla shares fell 1 percent after the news became known.

There has been 2,183 cars sold of model X in Norway after it was made available last summer, while in 2016 there were sold about 11,600 cars of model S.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today