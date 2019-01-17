The advertising market grew in 2018

Advertising was provided for NOK 9.77 billion through Norwegian media agencies last year. This is an increase of 0.3 percent from the previous year.

The largest increase was on the internet, where the figure increased by 8.4 percent, from NOK 3.2 billion in 2017 to NOK 3.5 billion in 2018. Especially video advertising and advertising through social media are showing strong growth.

“Video grows by 19 percent in 2018, while social media increases by 17.9 percent from 2017 to 2018. It is clear that the strong growth rate of the two internet categories is still high. Video and live pictures have increased markedly over several years,” says general manager Merete Mandt Larsen in the media agency association.

At the same time, the fall for the day and week press continues. TV commercials also fell by 4.5 percent.

“TV has lost a lot of viewing time – and especially in the most advertising-attractive target groups. TV does not collect the people in the same way it did before, although it is still a large and attractive medium for advertisers and viewers,” says Larsen.

Movie theater advertising experienced the greatest increase in last year and increasing by as much as 28.1 percent.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today