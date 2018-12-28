Over between Shell and 7-Eleven

The collaboration between Shell and 7-Eleven ends

The Reitan group, which runs 7-Eleven in Norway, will invest in its own petrol station chain. Thus, the collaboration with Shell is over at New Year.

As of February, there will no longer be petrol stations in Norway with the combination of Shell / 7-Eleven, writes Nettavisen.

-We are currently converting all our 7-Eleven petrol stations from Shell to YX 7-Eleven, confirms category and market director Stian Breivik in Reitan Convenience.

All 350 7-Eleven petrol stations in Norway will have fuel cooperation with the Reitan family’s own petrol station chain, YX. The collaboration between Shell and 7-Eleven lasted for just over ten years.

Thus, Shell will deliver fuel to far fewer stations in Norway. Shell has sold its petrol station business to the Finnish energy company St1, which operates Shell’s own stations.

