The new owners of the Enklere Liv chain store are closing 25 stores.

In the autumn, Jotunfjell Partners became new owners of the chain store, Enklere Liv, which had gone bankrupt. Now, CEO Roar Arnstad, has told E24 news that they are going to cut the

number of stores.

The company will focus on the 40 largest stores and on online shopping. Approximately 60 jobs are covered by the closure.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today