‘There’s gold in them there hills…’

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) has estimated a value of 8.000 billion for minerals hidden within Norway’s rocks and mountains.

A new NHO report shows that there are rock and mineral resources in Norway at a value of 2.500 billion. After processing, they have an estimated value of 8.000 billion.

The report was prepared for the Geological Survey of Norway (NGU) on behalf of NHO and reported in the newspaper, VG.

‘It’s very exciting, because they are largely minerals that can be used in mobile phones, electric cars, aircraft and wind turbines, which can contribute to the green shift we must make if we are to reach our climate goals’, said NHO chief, Kristin Skogen Lund.

The Norwegian Minister for Industry, Monica Mæland, sees great opportunities.

‘There is great value in Norwegian mountains. The minerals contained inside them provide opportunities for profitable employment and economic growth’, she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today