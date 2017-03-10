Thousands of air passengers affected by strikes in Finland and Germany

Strikes amongst the ground personnel at airports in Helsinki and Berlin are affecting thousands of travelers on Friday.

Over 7,000 of Finnair passengers should plan on cancelled flights due to the strike in the Finnish Aviation Associated IAU, which starts at 15:00 and is expected to last for 4 hours.

The company has cancelled around one hundred flights, both domestic foreign, but says that customers have been offered new flight options.

Also more people will be affected by strikes among the staff at Schönefeld and Tegel Airports, reports DPA. From Friday morning and for a period of 24 hours, 2,000 ground staff in the union Verdi will be on strike because of a dispute over wages.

Airlines affected by Friday’s strikes, include SAS, Finnair, Air Berlin, Norwegian, Lufthansa and EasyJet.

The reason for the strike and support actions in Finland is a dispute between IAU and the employer Palta regarding collective labour agreements.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today