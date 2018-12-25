Not warned to account for interest rate hikes

Three out of ten did not receive a recommendation to think about interest rate increases

In a survey, three out of ten responded that they did not receive any recommendations to take interest rate increases into account when they raised mortgage loans.

The survey had been carried out by Respons Analysis on behalf of BlueStep, which, among other things, conducts refinancing.

39% responded that they do not remember whether the bank gave any such recommendations.

