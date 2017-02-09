All time high electricity generation

The electricity generation came to 149.5 TWh in 2016; an increase of 3.1 per cent compared with 2015 and the highest level ever recorded.

The large hydro power generation in 2016 may be seen in conjunction with a record high Norwegian reservoir filling at the beginning of the year. In the first three quarters of the year the filling was above or on the normal. The building of power plants and upgrading of old power plants also contribute to a higher production level over time. A common Norwegian-Swedish market for electricity certificates was established in January 2012 and has stimulated to building of renewable power.

Hydro power dominates the electricity generation

Hydro power accounted for 96.3 per cent of the total electricity production in 2016, while thermal and wind power accounted for 2.3 and 1.4 per cent respectively. Compared to 2015, there were only marginal changes in the shares of production.

Large net export of power

Norway`s export of power totalled 22.2 TWh in 2016, whereas imports came to 5.7 TWh. This gave net exports of 16.5 TWh, which is the third highest level ever recorded. Exports were higher than imports of electricity in all months in 2016. Exchange of power between countries is determined by differences in generation and the consumption situation and prices, in addition to the capacity of the power lines. The large net export may be seen in conjunction with warm weather in Norway and good supply of water. This contributed to lower average spot price on electricity in most of the Norwegian price areas compared with the other Nordic price areas and the Netherlands.

All time high domestic electricity consumption

The gross consumption of electricity came to 133.1 TWh in 2016; an increase of 2.1 per cent compared with 2015 and the highest level ever recorded. All large consumer groups in the statistics showed an increase in the electricity consumption from 2015. The gross consumption of electricity encompasses consumption in the groups extraction of crude oil and natural gas, power-intensive manufacturing and electricity consumption excluding power-intensive manufacturing and extraction. Net loss, pump storage use and other own consumption in the power stations are also included.

Increase in the electricity consumption excluding power-intensive manufacturing and extraction

Electricity consumption excluding power-intensive manufacturing and extraction amounted to 79.5 TWh in 2016; an increase of 3.2 per cent compared with 2015. Households, services and manufacturing other than power-intensive manufacturing account for the majority of the electricity consumption excluding power-intensive manufacturing and extraction. Electricity consumption in households amounts to approximately 50 per cent of the electricity consumption excluding power-intensive manufacturing and extraction.

Rise in the electricity consumption in power-intensive manufacturing

Electricity consumption in power-intensive manufacturing was 36 TWh in 2016. This is 1.6 per cent higher compared with the previous year.

Higher electricity consumption in extraction of crude oil and natural gas

Electricity consumption in plants for extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas on the mainland, including electricity distributed from the mainland to the Norwegian Shelf, amounted to 7.1 TWh in 2016. This is 2.1 per cent higher compared to 2015. The electricity consumption in extraction on the mainland encompasses receiving and processing plants for crude oil and natural gas.

Source: SSB / Norway Today