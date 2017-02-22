All time high funding for R & D

Never before has Norway has never before spent so many resources on research. In 2015, 1.93 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was spent on research and development.

This is shown in R & D statistics recorded by Statistics Norway (SSB) and the Nordic Institute for Studies of Innovation, Research and Education (NIFU).- Research and development work is going to be a central source of the knowledge required in order to restructure the Norwegian business community and solve challenges in society. It is therefore gratifying to see that R & D efforts have increased so much, according to the Minister of Knowledge, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen.

With the Government’s strong commitment to research over the last few years, he believes this will continue to be increased in the time to come. The number of FTEs spent on R & D was five percent higher in 2015 than in 2014, and instituted an actual increase in R & D expenditure of nine percent. R & D. Expenditure increased in all sectors, but most in the private sector.

In the private sector R & D activity increased notably even in the year before, and it has been an actual increase in R & D expenditure in the private sector since 2011.

Statistics on publicly funded R & D expenditure in Norway show that these corresponded to 0.87 percent of GDP in 2015.

Source: Ministry of Knowledge (Education, Research and Development) / Norway Today