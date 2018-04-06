All Time Record Quarter for Norwegian Cod

Norway exported 676,000 tonnes of seafood with a value of NOK 23.7 billion in the first quarter. This is a volume decline of 8 per cent and a decline of 2 per cent or NOK 488 million compared with the first quarter last year.

“This is the best quarter for cod ever, with a total export value of over NOK 3 billion. In particular, clipfish, salted fish and fresh whole cod in particular have experienced price increases, with 19, 12 and 7 per cent respectively. This is due to strong demand in our most important consumer markets, such as Portugal and Spain”, says Ingrid Kristine Pettersen, seafood analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Source: seafood.no / Norway Today