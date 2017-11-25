Trader’s smash all known records on Black Friday

Elkjøp broke every record in the book in online trading on Black Friday. This year’s Black Friday was also one of the days with the highest bank card usage ever.

Early on Friday afternoon, cards were being used to make purchases 200 times every second. Already, by at 14.00, there were 3.9 million card payments, reported Nettavisen newspaper.

There were approximately 200,000 more transactions than at the same time in 2016, according to figures the newspaper collected from Nets. The company handles most card payments in Norway.

‘The days with the most card use tend to be the last days before Christmas Eve. The previous record was set on December the 22nd, 2016, with more than 8.1 million purchases, and a short-term turnover of almost 3.6 billion’, said press officer, Stein Arne Tjore, at Nets.

On Black Friday last year, 8.1 million card payments were also made, but the total amount was for NOK 300 million lower.

Friday was also the biggest online trading day in Norway ever, and Elkjøp achieved the Nordic record for e-commerce, wrote ehandel.com. In one day, the electronics giant sold for NOK 1.32 billion online in the Nordic region.

‘No trading company in the Nordic region has traded for more than one billion in one day before.

Another milestone in our 55-year history,’ wrote Jaan Ivar Semlitsch, the CEO, on Facebook. He thanked both customers and employees for the trade record.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today