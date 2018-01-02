Traffic through the Oslo ring has dropped 5 percent

After three months of significantly higher prices at the æToll ringæ surrounding Oslo, the number of journeys have decreased by 5 per cent compared to the fourth quarter in 2016.

– Up to the fourth quarter there is a marginal increase in the number of passages compared to 2016. After introducing time and environmentally differentiated tariffs, we saw a significant decrease in traffic volume. In total, 2017 decreased by 1.3 million passages compared with 2016, says Magne Liestøl Larsen, CFO at Fjellinjen.

On the days of rush hour charges, the numbers show a 3.7 per cent reduction in hours with a rush hour charge between 6.30 and 9 am.

“We see an increase in traffic in the half-hour from 6 o’clock before the rush hour begins in the morning, at 8.2 per cent,” says Larsen.

Half an hour after the rush hour charging period, the traffic volume is still at a lower level with a 3.1 per cent decline in traffic volume.

There are also fewer diesel cars on the roads in Oslo. The figures show a decrease in the proportion of light diesel vehicles from 49.7 per cent to 47 per cent in Oslo from April to December. At the same time, the proportion of passages with zero-emission cars increased from 10.2 to 13 percent.

At the toll posts in Oslo from 1 October, time and environment differentiated tariffs were introduced so that it now costs 54 kroner for petrol cars and 59 kroner for diesel cars to pass the during the rush hours, against 44 and 49 kroner, respectively, outside the rush hours.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

