Traffic through the tollring in Oslo fell by 4.5 per cent in March

In March, half a year after the prices of the toll ring in Oslo were significantly increased, traffic has declined by 4.5 per cent compared with the same month last year.

– In March, traffic was down by 13.8 per cent compared with March 2017, but much of the decline was due to Easter in March this year compared to April last year. Looking at the days before Easter, traffic was down 4.5 percent, “says Fjellinjan’s CFO Magne Liestøl Larsen.

Traffic during the Easter week fell 7 percent compared to Easter last year. Good Friday 135,000 cars drove through the toll, which is the day with the fewest passages so far this year. It is less than half of the passages on a normal working day.

At the same time, fewer are able to get up earlier in order to save a tenner. Compared with March last year, the traffic increase between 6 and 6:30 before peak timewas only 1.9 per cent. In the first three months after the introduction of new tariffs, this increase was 8.2 per cent for the same period in the morning.

On October 1 last year, time and environment-differentiated tariffs were introduced to the toll ring around Oslo. It costs 54 kroner for petrol cars and 59 kroner for diesel cars to pass during the rush hour, respectively 44 and 49 kroner outside the rush hour. Previously the cost was 34 kroner for all cars around the clock.

