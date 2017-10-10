Trailer loaded with 23,500 litres of alcohol

Customs officers at Svinesund revealed 23,542 liters of alcohol in a trailer in August.

The vehicle was loaded with 22,680 litres of beer and 862 litres of liquor. This is a large seizure of alcohol. It amounts to almost NOK 1.7 million in taxes, says section manager in the border control at Svinesund, Wenche Fredriksen.

– Each day 1 300 trailers enter Norway via Svinesund. The driver of the Polish wagon train entered the customs station, but did not declare his cargo. Experienced and suspicious customs officers stopped the trailer as it was about to leave the customs station on the evening of August 6th.

The wagon train was scanned and the operator noticed that the semi-trailer was filled up with alcoholic beverages. Customs officers took care of the alcohol while the police handled the driver (46). The customs seizure has not been announced before now in order not to perjure the investigation.

© Tollvesen.no / Norway Today