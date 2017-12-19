Trains to continue between Oslo and Stockholm

Swedish SJ will continue to run three fast-track trains between Oslo and Stockholm.

In the coming years, extensive work will be done on the Kongsvinger route, wrote Romerike Blad newspaper.

In a press release, the Swedish rail company, SJ, announced that they will maintain their offer of three fast-train services in spring and summer next year.

When the work on the route is completed in 2022, the company will increase the capacity of the route, which has seen significant growth.

‘Since the fast-track was made available on the route, the number of travellers has doubled. We are planning to have eight departures, with express trains in each direction from 2022,’ said Niclas Härenstam, the Press Officer at SJ.

