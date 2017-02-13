More transport by Baltic and Polish lorries

Norwegian lorries transported 4.3 million tonnes goods across the national border in 2016. The foreign-registered lorries transported 9.0 million tonnes; 2.4 million transported of that by Polish lorries and lorries from the Baltics countries.

The foreign-registered lorries’ share of border transport increase with 1.6 percentage point from 2015 to 2016 and the long-term trend shows the Norwegian lorries’ losing market shares. In the 2000, the foreign-registered lorries’ share of border transport at 49.1 per cent, in 2016 was this share to nearly 63 per cent.

In all, it transported 13.3 million tonnes of goods across the border in 2016, an increase by 0.9 per cent compared to 2015. About 2.0 million tonnes of this were transported on the ferry, either by lorries or trailers on ferries

Norwegian lorries dominate the export

There is a significant directional skew with in respect of who transports goods respectively exports and imports. The Norwegian-registered lorries transported 52.0 per cent of the goods out of the country in 2016. For imports, the picture is different. Only 19.6 per cent of the goods which in 2016 came to Norway, was loaded on a Norwegian lorries. Norwegian-registered lorries lost market share in both export and import side, 1.1 and 1.4 per cent respectively in 2016, compared with 2015.

Increase in activity for lorries from Poland and the Baltic countries

The Swedish registered lorries’ share decrease slowly, but they still had the largest market share among foreign lorries with the 27.8 per cent of the total transport volume in 2016; 1.0 percentage point less than in 2015. The Polish lorries’ and lorries from Baltic countries’ share of the border transport went up and was 8.5 and 9.4 per cent respectively in 2016.

Increase in the 4th quarter

In the 4th quarter, 3.3 million tonnes were transported across the border. This is an increase of 1.0 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2015. The market share of the Norwegian lorries constituted 32.4 per cent; a slight increase compared to the same quarter in 2015.

Source: SSB / Norway Today