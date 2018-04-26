TRN sets Gardermoen Record

Dagens Næringsliv reports that Travel Retail Norway (TRN), a private company operating tax-free shops at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport, had a gross revenue increase of 7% in 2017; a new company sales-record.

Wine, spirits & cosmetics topped the list of the most-sold, tax-free items. 2017’s sales generated almost NOK 4B in revenue for the Norwegian based company.

Gardermoen airport opened a new passenger terminal in April of 2017; expanding the airports annual capacity to 32 million passengers. TRN operates 3 tax-free shops within the airport complex; 2 within departures and 1 within arrivals.

TRN’s 2017 NOK 4B revenue figures represents approximately 245 kroner spent per international traveler.

TRN has a structured, revenue-based rental agreement and thus paid NOK 1.9B in 2017 rent (half of its sales) to Avinor, a state-owned, limited company tasked with managing most of the civil airports within Norway.

Travel Retail Norway operates retail convenience stores exclusively within Norway; offering perfumes, make-up, wine, beer, champagne, sweets, tobacco, and other such products.

Oslo Airport surpassed 25 million yearly passengers in 2016.

