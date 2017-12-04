Truckers avoid dietary tax

The government parties, Venstre and Kristelig Folkeparti (Kfp),have found a solution for long-haul trucker’s dietary taxes.

The dietary tax that would reduce the trucker’s food money by NOK 32,000 a year has been cancelled. They will no longer be allowed 165 kroner the day for diet, but can continue to eat for 315 kroner per day, reported VG newspaper.

‘It is clear that the tax on the diet doesn’t affect those who drive abroad, and we understand that the Ministry of Finance will take care of those who haul goods inland in a similarly sound way.

The long-haul drivers will receive a total of NOK 315 tax-free, without conditions’, said Fremskrittsparti’s (Frp’s) fiscal spokesperson,Helge Andre Njåstad.

Secretary General, Trond Jensrud, of the Professional Federation of Women, wrote in an email that the association has experienced a massive commitment, and ‘hesitation’ from their members of this case.

‘We are very pleased that the government and supporting parties have listened to the Occupational Transport Federation and the drivers in this case.

Throughout the past few days, we have had good dialogue with almost all parties in parliament, and it’s clear that they have understood how unfair the dietary tax would be for our members’, wrote Jensrud.

