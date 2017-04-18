Trumf and Æ (the Norwegian Data Protection Authority) under the Data Inspectorate’s microscope

The Inspectorate will examine supermarkets’ bonus programs. Millions of Norwegians provide information about themselves and about their purchasing habits.

The information is collected through customer cards and application forms we use every day, and in November the Inspectorate started a control with Norway Group Trumf.

When Rema launched Æ, this service was also included, wrote Adresseavisen newspaper. Coop was checked a few years ago and is therefore not included in this round of controls.

‘What I do, how and when I do it, my habits or bad habits, such things belong to private life. What you ask for is to get to know me intimately as a person and peruse at your leisure my private affairs. Already, problems arise’, said senior legal adviser, Anders Hobæk, of the Data Inspectorate.

For the sake of the ongoing control, he will not comment specifically about Trumf or Æ, but the authority wants people to become more conscious.

Hobæk points out that registration to make calculations, or to offer discounts, are not the same as permission to analyse one’s life and determine what kind of person you are.

Trumf CEO, Truls Fjeldstad, is prepared to listen if the Inspectorate notes areas that should be corrected. He stressed that Trumf is dependent on customer confidence.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today