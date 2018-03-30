TRUMP: Amazon Undercuts Competition

U.S. President Donald Trump is criticizing e-commerce giant Amazon, stating that Amazon pays little tax revenue and undercuts traditional retail businesses.

On Twitter, President Trump writes that he’s expressed concern about

Amazon’s role long before he was elected president, TWEETING:

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the

Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to

state & local governments, use our Postal System as their

Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.),

and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!

4:57 AM – 29 Mar 2018

The remarks followed reports that President Trump had expressed interest in reining in the company. Amazon’s stock price dropped Thursday after the president’s comments, falling over 4% after website Axios wrote that Trump is considering using anti-competition laws against Amazon.

Amazon’s latest annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission shows in 2017, Amazon paid $957M income taxes, previously paying $412M in 2016,$273M in 2015 and $177M in 2014.

Shares of Amazon are up 63.7% for the past year.

