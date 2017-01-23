Trump promises massive tax cuts

President Donald Trump promises American business executives massive tax cuts and 75 percent less government regulations.

In addition, the president warns of a new customs duty on goods imported by companies that have moved jobs out of the United States.

– We will cut taxes massively for both the middle classes and companies. And I mean massive, said Trump in a meeting with twelve of America’s most important business leaders Monday.

He also promised to reduce government regulations by 75 percent or more.

Top bosses Mark Fields of Ford, Marillyn Hewson from Lockheed Martin and Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX were among the participants at the meeting in the White House.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

