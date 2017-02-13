Two shipping companies secured major Statoil contracts

Statoil gives contact extension for three emergency vessels from Simon Møkster and one from Havilah.

The contracts are for the vessels Stril Poseidon, Stril Mercury and Stril Hercules and Havila Troll, all of which have a contract with the oil company from before. The ships will be included in the group’s area preparedness on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The new contracts has a duration of seven years, with five-year options. The total value of the contracts are 2.7 billion Norwegian kroner, writes Statoil in a statement.

Under the agreements Simon Møkster vessels are secured contracts for Statoil to 2025, while Havila Troll’s mission extended until at least November 2024.

– The contract is the largest single contract in Møkster history and it means that 80 jobs at sea are secured, writes Simon Møkster Shipping in a statement.

Havila Shipping, which until last November was threatened by bankruptcy, wishes the Statoil agreement welcome.

– I am very pleased to establish yet another long-term contract for one of our ships. In such times as we are in now, this is a contract we are pleased with, says CEO Njål Sævik in Havila Shipping.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today