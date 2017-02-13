Two shipping companies secured major Statoil contracts

Statoil gives contact extension for three emergency vessels from Simon Møkster and one from Havilah.
The new contracts has a duration of seven years, with five-year options. The total value of the contracts are 2.7 billion Norwegian kroner, writes Statoil in a statement.
Under the agreements Simon Møkster vessels are secured contracts for Statoil to 2025, while Havila Troll’s mission extended until at least November 2024.
– The contract is the largest single contract in Møkster history and it means that 80 jobs at sea are secured, writes Simon Møkster Shipping in a statement.
Havila Shipping, which until last November was threatened by bankruptcy, wishes the Statoil agreement welcome.
– I am very pleased to establish yet another long-term contract for one of our ships. In such times as we are in now, this is a contract we are pleased with, says CEO Njål Sævik in Havila Shipping.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
