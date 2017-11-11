Two out of three satisfied with current tax levels

According to a new poll conducted by Opinion on behalf of Avisenes Nyhetsbyrå,64% of the population want neither tax cuts, or increases. They believe today’s overall tax level is appropriate,.

Of 1,000 respondents, 21% believe that the current level is too high, and 10% too low. 6% ‘don’t know’.

‘This shows that government policy over the past four years has been correct. We have reduced taxes by NOK 25 billion, and this survey shows that people are satisfied,’ said fiscal spokesperson for Høyre (H), Nikolai Astrup.

The poll shows small differences between population groups. More men than women think the level is too high, as do more in small towns than in the big cities.

Astrup believes the survey shows that the Arbeiderpartiet’s (Ap’s) electoral promise of up to NOK 15 billion in increased taxes doesn’t appeal to most people.

‘We were extremely bad at communicating what the money would be for. And the word ‘until’ disappeared along the way. Most people believed that they would get tax shake-downs from us, but they didn’t get it,’ said Ingrid Heggø, parliamentary representative of Ap in the Finance Committee.

The poll was conducted between the 31st of October and 6th of November. The error

margin is 3.1%.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today