Tyra gas field redeveloped – rescues Norwegian Trym

Tyra is Denmark’s largest gas field. The Field was set to be closed down in 2018, but is now ensured a full redevelopment. Maersk Oil writes in a statement.Petro first publicized case.

Good news for Trym

The Trym field is produced from Tyra, and thus also gets a longer life.

– This is good news for the Trym field, produced from Tyra. If Tyra had been shut down, Trym would suffer the same fate. Production was scheduled to be closed down in 2018, but now we get one extra year in 2019. We will also have the opportunity to produce the remaining reserves when Tyra comes back into production in 2022, says CEO of Faroe Petroleum, Helge Hammer to Sysla Offshore.

Faroe Petroleum is the operator of the Trym field. Partner is Bayerngas Norway.

It is expected that Tyra will suspend production in December 2019 and start up again in March 2022.

The Tyra platform has sunk around five meters over the past 30 years. That is why the field now have to go through redevelopment.

The investment decision will be made this year

– The agreement makes the Danish sector of the North Sea to a more competitive investment area for oil and gas companies to invest in and to develop new opportunities. We will now issue tenders and work on detailed plans for the preparation of a final investment decision by the end of 2017, said Martin Rune Pedersen in Maersk Oil in the statement.

Source: Sysla / Norway Today