Uber will make comeback in Norway

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is working on changes to the regulatory framework for the taxi market. This means that the Uber transport service can make a comeback in Norway.

“Uber wishes to be regulated and operate within the Norwegian transport regulations. The new proposed regulation is heading in the right direction”, wrote Uber’s spokesperson, Daniel Byrne, in an email to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

At the end of January, they sent a letter to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, where they applied for a new occupational transport permit. There they propose a loan scheme, and recommended that pre-pricing for pre-arranged journeys be required.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications reported to DN that it is not yet clear what proposals the Ministry will send for consultation.

“However, it was decided that a requirement for taxi rates will be continued, but that we will look into the content of the objective demands made to get the truth,” wrote communications advisor, Frøydis Tornøe in an email to the newspaper.

Uber chose last year to stop its main service, Uber Pop, after the police in Oslo had found that the service was illegal. Limousine services, ‘Uber Black’, ‘Uber Lux’, and ‘Uber XXL’ are legal, and are still operating in Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today