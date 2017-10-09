Uber withdraws from Norway

Uber stops its services indefinitely for his most important service in Norway from the end of October.

The company announced Monday that they put Uber Pop on a break so far.

“We want to let one know, that we want to be regulated. We have said that for a long time, says chief of Uber in Norway, Carl Edvard Endresen, to NTB.

The announcement comes shortly before the Ministry of Transport and Communications will respond to the EFTA Surveillance Authority ESA as to what Norway will do with the regulations. The deadline is October 27th – three days later, the Uber Pause comes into force.

ESA requires Norway to amend the passenger transport system because the system of the day prevents free competition

Source: NRK / Norway Today