UK unemployment lowest since 1975

Figures from the National Statistical Office show that UK unemployment has not been so low in 42 years.

The first reactions from the labour market are uncertainty surrounding whether Brexit has led to a resurgence of temporary jobs.

The unemployment rate in the second quarter is 4.4% of the labour force, down from 4.5% in the quarter before that.

Senior Statistician, Matt Hughes, said that the labour market is working well, with record recruitment. He pointed out, however, that wages don’t follow the strong demand for labour.

David Morel, at Tiger Recruitment, said there’s a lot of underlying uncertainty about the consequences of Brexit, the UK’s exit from the EU.

