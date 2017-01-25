Ulstein shipyard will build the world’s largest hybrid ship for Color Line.

‘The signing of the international agreement represents a significant step to realize the building of the world’s largest plugin hybrid ship. It is very gratifying that the Norwegian shipbuilding industry has proven so competitive internationally’, said Trond Kleivdal of Color Line.

The plan is for the ferry to be inserted in the Sandefjord-Strömstad line from summer 2019.

The ferry is a plugin hybrid; the batteries are recharged via a power cable with ecologically sound, ‘green’ electricity from their own shore facilities, or recharged on board by the ship’s generators.

The ferry will be 160 meters long, and have a carrying capacity of 2,000 passengers and approximately 500 cars. The ship will run on full battery power into and out of the fjord to Sandefjord, and therefore will not create emissions of harmful greenhouse gases, or dump nitrogen and sulfur compounds in its area of operation.

The ship, which has the working name, ‘Color Hybrid’, will have almost double the capacity of MS Bohus, which will be phased out when the new ferry is put into operation.

‘This is an important milestone for us, and we are very proud to have been selected to partner on this incredibly exciting project’, said CEO, Gunvor Ulstein, of the Ulstein Group.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today