Ulstein Verft to build cruise ships for polar regions

The new ship on the drawing board of Ulstein Verft will give adventure-hungry tourists the opportunity to experience the polar regions in luxurious surroundings.

The ship is commissioned by Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, which together with National Geographic wishes to offer a new type of cruise ship experience..

“Lindblad is an innovative company and in the forefront of expedition cruises. We are looking forward to realizing the project together with Lindblad and their partners, “said Gunvor Ulstein, CEO of Ulstein Group, in a press release.

The ship will be built at Ulstein Verft in Ulsteinvik in Sunnmøre and will be delivered in the first quarter of 2020. The agreement includes an option for two more ships.

As for the purpose of the ship, the description of the contents is as such: The ship is designed for immediate access to nature everywhere. 75 percent of the cabins have their own balconies, and there are will be several observation decks, both indoors and outdoors. Tours and expeditions will be offered once underway.

“This will be a state-of-the-art vessel and we are very excited to work with Ulstein and their team of skilled engineers and designers as we expand our fleet,” says Sven Lindblad, CEO of Lindblad.

