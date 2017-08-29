Unconditional jail term for man who defrauded Nav for NOK 172,000

A 30 year old man from Osterøy in Hordaland has been sentenced to 30 days of unconditional imprisonment for filing incorrect information to Nav and receiving unemployment benefits to which he wasn’t entitled.

According to Bygdanytt newspaper, the man had worked 1,444 hours over a period of 20 months, but only registered 382 working hours with Nav.

‘The information on the registration cards formed the basis for automatic calculation, and wrongful payment of a total of NOK 172,179, according to the verdict of Bergen District Court. The Osterøy man was found guilty of gross benefit fraud, and giving false information.

The man received the sentence because he acknowledged a prison sentence already in the first court hearing, and has begun the job of repaying the money to Nav.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today