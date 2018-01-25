Unemployment at 4.0 per cent

Adjusted for seasonal variations, there were 111 000 unemployed persons in October. This corresponded to 4.0 per cent of the labour force, down 0.1 percentage points from July.

From July (average of June–August) to October (average of September–November), the seasonally-adjusted unemployment decreased by 0.1 percentage points, or 3 000 persons. This change is within the Labour Force Survey (LFS) margin of error.

During the last year, unemployment has decreased by 21 000 persons, from 4.8 per cent in October (average of September–November) 2016 to 4.0 per cent in October (average of September–November) 2017.

The number of people registered as unemployed or on government initiatives to promote employment with the Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) decreased by 4 000 persons from July (average of June–August) to October (average of September–November).

Small changes in the number of employed persons

According to the LFS, the seasonally adjusted number of employed persons increased by 6 000 persons from July (average of June–August) to October (average of September–November). This change is within the LFS error margin.

From the beginning of 2017 to October (average of September–November) the number of employed persons has increased by 20 000.

