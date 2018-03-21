Unemployment at 4.0 per cent

Adjusted for seasonal variations, there were 111 000 unemployed persons in January. This accounts for 4.0 per cent of the labour force, unchanged since October.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment increased by 1 000 persons from October (average of September-November) to January (average of December-February), this change is clearly within the Labour Force Survey (LFS) margin of error. The unemployment rate was the same in the two periods: 4.0 per cent.

The number of people registered as unemployed or on government initiatives to promote employment with the Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) decreased by 4 000 persons from October (average of September–November) to January (average of December–February).

Increase in the employment rate the last year

According to the LFS, the seasonally adjusted number of employed persons increased by 4 000 persons from October (average of September–November) to January (average of December–February). This change is within the LFS error margin.

During the last year, the number of employed persons has increased by 28 000 persons. This corresponds to an increase from 66.7 to 67.0 in the employment rate.

Source: SSB / Norway Today