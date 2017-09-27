Unemployment at 4.2 per cent

Adjusted for seasonal variations, there were 116 000 unemployed persons in July. This corresponded to 4.2 per cent of the labour force, down 0.3 percentage points from April.

From April (average of March–May) to July (average of June–August), the seasonally-adjusted unemployment decreased by 0.3 percentage points, or 9 000 persons. This change is within the Labour force survey (LFS) margin of error.

The number of people registered as unemployed or on government initiatives to promote employment with the Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) decreased by 3 000 persons from April (average of March–May) to July (average of June–August).

Small changes in the number of employed persons

According to the LFS, the seasonally adjusted number of employed persons increased by 8 000 persons from April (average of March–May) to July (average of June–August).

