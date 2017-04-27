Unemployment up to 4.3%

There were 120,000 unemployed in February, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Statistics Norway (SSB). This corresponds

to 4.3% of the workforce, up 0.1% from January.

According to E24, Nordea and Handelsbanken had anticipated that unemployment would remain unchanged at 4.2%, while Bloomberg

estimated 4.3%, according to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

From November 2016 to February 2017, seasonal unemployment decreased by 0.4%, or 11,000 people. The decline was within

the margin of error in the Labour Force Survey (LFS).

The number of registered unemployed, and people on ordinary payments at Nav, fell by 3,000 people during the corresponding

period, according to SSB.

Since the turn of the year 2014 to 2015, there have been only minor changes in the number of employed, but at the same time, the

population grew in the age group of those between 15 and 74.

Thus, the employment rate has decreased in reality, from 68.5% in January 2015, to 66.9% in February this year.