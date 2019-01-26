Unemployment fell to 3.8% in November

Unemployment fell to 3.8% in Norway in November

Unemployment in Norway fell to 3.8% in November compared to August, according to recent figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).





Adjusted for seasonal variations, there were 106,000 unemployed in November, which corresponded to 3.8% of the workforce.

This was a decrease of 0.2% compared to August. This means that there were 7,000 fewer unemployed in November than in August. However, the decline is within the margin of error in the Labour Force Survey (LFS).

At the same time, recent figures show that 6,000 more were employed in November than in August. This too is within the margin of error according to SSB.

But over the past year, the proportion of the population who have been employed has increased from 66.7 to 67.7%.





© NTB Scanpix / #



