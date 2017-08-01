Unemployment falls within the EU

The unemployment rate in the eurozone fell to 9.1 per cent in June, the lowest in eight years.

The unemployment rate in the eurozone is now at its lowest level since February 2009. Economic activity is growing, figures from the EU statistical office Eurostat show.

The average figure for the 19 Euro- countries shows a cautious decline from 9.2 percent to 9.1 percent, a positive trend that was not expected.

Inflation in the euro zone is 1.3 per cent, the same as last month. The price of services rose by 1.5 per cent, while industrial goods only increased by 0.4 per cent. Food, alcohol and tobacco increased by 1.5 per cent.

