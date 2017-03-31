Unemployment figures fall for fourth consecutive month

Unemployment fell in March for the fourth consecutive month, and according to the Minister of Labour, we are now on the verge, poised, tottering, on the very ledge of having put the darkest period of despair, hopelessness, and despondency behind us.

According to seasonally adjusted figures from Nav, in March, there were 1,500 fewer unemployed people in this country. 81,300 were registered unemployed, a decrease of 8,000 persons by comparison to March 2016. Unemployment is now at 2.9 %, down from 3.2 % in March last year.

Norway’s Improving Economy

‘In recent months, we have seen several signs that the Norwegian economy is improving. In March, the unemployment rate fell for the fourth month in a row, and we are now seeing a decline in unemployment figures in the country. The fact that unemployment within the fields of engineering, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) more than doubled over the past two years, but has even fallen for this occupational group over the past three months, demonstrates that we have turned a corner,’ said Labour and Welfare Director, Sigrun Vågeng.

The decline in unemployment continued apace in southern and western Norway, but it was Hedmark and Telemark that showed the largest percentage of decline in the number of unemployed in March this year. Unemployment either declined, or remained unchanged in every profession.

‘As Easter is later this year than it was last year, it leads to a larger decline from February to March than it would otherwise have been’, said Nav, somewhat gloomily. The reason for this greater decline is that unemployment figures are taken out two weeks later than in the corresponding month last year. This will also affect the April figures.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today