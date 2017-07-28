Unemployment rate down to 4.3%

From April to May, 6,000 fewer people were unemployed. According to the Labour Force Survey (LFS) from Statistics Norway (SSB), in May, 120,000 were registered unemployed. Unemployment in May was at the same level as in February, equivalent to 4.3% of the workforce.

The survey shows seasonally adjusted unemployment figures; May’s number is calculated as a three-month average for April, May, and June.

In April, unemployment was 4.5%. This figure is downgraded from 4.6%, which was the figure SSB announced last month.

Such adjustments are common when one month re-calculates the entire time series, wrote SSB.

Statistics Norway’s figures are calculated for persons without income-creating work, who during the past four weeks have attempted to obtain paid employment. In May, the workforce was 2,773,000, accounting for 70% of the population.

During the past three years, July 2016 was the month showing the most unemployed in Norway. 5% of the workforce were unemployed. The unemployment rate of the past three years was at its lowest three years ago, in May 2014. Then, the unemployment rate was 3.2%.

By comparison, unemployment in the U.S.A. fell to 4.3% in May, from 4.7% in February. In the EU as a whole, unemployment is at 7.8%. In Germany and France, the unemployment figures are, respectively, 3.9%, and 9.6%. In Denmark, unemployment is at 5.7%, while in Sweden it is 6.7%.

