The unemployment rates continue to drop

The unemployment rates in Norway continue to drop

The number of people registered as fully unemployed decreased by 1,700 in November, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from Nav. Unemployment is now 3 per cent.

Gross unemployment, which also includes jobseekers who participate in measures from the Nav, also fell by 1,700 people.

At the end of November, 64,200 unemployed were registered with Nav, a decline of 13,900 compared with November last year. The proportion of unemployed has thus fallen from 2.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent. In Oslo, the proportion is completely unemployed is at 2.5 per cent.

A total of 84,700 persons were registered as full-time unemployed or jobseekers who participated in measures at Nav. It is 13,800 less than one year ago and corresponds to 3 per cent of the workforce, down from 3.6 per cent in November last year.

– The registered unemployment rate continued to drop in November. Still fewer are reported as job seekers at Nav, and compared to last year, far fewer companies announce terminations and layoffs, says Nav Director Sigrun Vågeng.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today