Upcoming free trade agreements for EFTA

TOPICS:
Trading Cacao, EFTA, TradeTrading Cacao. Photo: Pixabay.xom

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 5. October 2017

Upcoming free trade agreements involving EFTA

The following free trade agreements involving EFTA and Norway are under negotiation.

 

  • EFTA – Ecuador: under negotiation
  • EFTA – Philippines: Negotiated, waiting for implementation
  • EFTA – India: Under negotiation
  • EFTA – Indonesia: Under negotiation
  • EFTA – Malaysia: Under negotiation
  • EFTA – Mercosur: Under negotiation
  • EFTA – Vietnam: Under negotiation
  • EFTA – Algerie: Under negotiation, stopped temporarily
  • EFTA – RuBeKa (Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan): Under negotiation, stopped temporarily
  • EFTA – Thailand: Under negotiation, stopped temporarily
  • Norway – China: Under negotiation

