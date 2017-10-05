Upcoming free trade agreements involving EFTA
The following free trade agreements involving EFTA and Norway are under negotiation.
- EFTA – Ecuador: under negotiation
- EFTA – Philippines: Negotiated, waiting for implementation
- EFTA – India: Under negotiation
- EFTA – Indonesia: Under negotiation
- EFTA – Malaysia: Under negotiation
- EFTA – Mercosur: Under negotiation
- EFTA – Vietnam: Under negotiation
- EFTA – Algerie: Under negotiation, stopped temporarily
- EFTA – RuBeKa (Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan): Under negotiation, stopped temporarily
- EFTA – Thailand: Under negotiation, stopped temporarily
- Norway – China: Under negotiation
© Tollvesen.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Upcoming free trade agreements for EFTA"