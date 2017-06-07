USA goes solo – rejects joint OECD Declaration

USA goes solo and rejects joint OECD Declaration on Trade

The United States, with Donald Trump as president, has changed politics in a number of areas, and now it is the turn of the OECD.

As the only country, the United States will not endorse a final statement at the annual ministerial meeting in Paris on 7th to 8th June, saying the same thing about free trade that the OECD has always done.

Denmark leads this year’s ministerial meeting, and the Danish OECD Ambassador Klavs A. Holm is irritated by the American solo race.

Bad signal from the US

– It’s not a good sign that the United States leaves the free trade line that has been protected by the US since World War II, says Holm.

The OECD is the Western World Organization for Economic Integration and aims, inter alia, at promoting growth and social welfare. The sometimes dramatic negotiations at the OECD meeting’s endorsement this time ended with a text in which the 35 member states do not have a common stance on free trade.

– I do not recall that there has been an OECD text without full agreement on trade, says Holm.

